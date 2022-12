News From Law.com

A state appeals court on Thursday denied a group of defendants' motion to use key deposition testimony at trial in a whistleblower suit, ruling that the testimony was based on "self-serving, unsworn e-mail statements" and that the defendants hadn't used "due diligence," such as seeking enforcement of a trial subpoena, to apparently procure in-person testimony.

New York

December 30, 2022, 5:11 PM