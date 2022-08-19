First Department Rejects Bankruptcy Trustee Motion to Reinst...

News From Law.com

The trustee of a daughter's bankruptcy estate on Tuesday was denied a motion to reinstate a fraud claim against the daughter's mother by a state appeals court that said the fraud claim had already been "adjudicated," even the lower court never decided that specific claim on the merits. The Appellate Division, First Department court denied the reinstatement motion because the trial-level court had ruled that in a 2010 suit levied by the daughter, which had featured several causes of action, including a fraud claim, that the daughter had sustained "no damages," and because an amended complaint in that suit "alleges identical damages against all defendants."

New York

August 19, 2022, 5:41 PM