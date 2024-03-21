First Department Presiding Justice Urges Active Mentorship o...

News From Law.com

Women in the legal profession must intentionally advocate for those who come after them, Presiding Justice Dianne Renwick of the Appellate Division, First Department told an audience Monday. "Active mentoring is an absolute must," the judge said. "Doors will not simply open for other women by our shared presence." Renwick's comments were made in a keynote address at the New York City Bar Association's commemorative event in honor of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor and Women's History Month.

New York

March 21, 2024, 7:06 PM

