First Department Imposes Adverse Inference Charge for Discov...

A New York state appeals court in a fraud and conversion case aimed at a company that ostensibly/ organizes business conferences for legal professionals has ruled that the defendants will get an "adverse inference" charge imposed against them because of delay in producing discovery documents. The Appellate Division, First Department court has ruled that defendant Inspire Summits, which does business as Skytop Strategies, will have be subjected to an "adverse inference charge, to be formulated by the trial judge," after being slow to produce documents.

July 05, 2023, 2:09 PM

