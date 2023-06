News From Law.com

A state appeals court is allowing a whistleblower suit to proceed against the Archdiocese of New York in which a fired employee alleges that a residency director for elderly Catholic priests injected a fatal overdose of morphine to a priest to hasten his death so that she could more conveniently schedule his funeral to accommodate church executives' attendance.

New York

June 07, 2023, 7:05 PM

