News From Law.com

A state appeals court on Thursday rejected a major New York real estate firm's effort to dismiss a $3 million malpractice suit launched against it by a former client, saying law firm Belkin Burden Goldman "failed to submit an expert opinion" demonstrating that its client representation met the legal community's "ordinary reasonable skill and care."

New York

June 05, 2023, 2:56 PM

nature of claim: /