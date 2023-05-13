New Suit - Tortious Interference

First Command Financial Services sued LPL Financial on Friday in Florida Middle District Court for alleged interference in contracts and business relationships. The plaintiff, which specializes in financial services for active-duty military clients, accuses LPL of recruiting three advisers from First Command's Tampa office and causing them to violate their agreements with the plaintiff. The court case was brought by Guerra King P.A. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01065, First Command Advisory Services, Inc. et al v. Lpl Financial, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 13, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

First Command Advisory Services, Inc.

First Command Insurance Services, Inc.

Guerra King P.A.

defendants

LPL Financial, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct