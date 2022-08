Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, for damage claims arising from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Aventis Law Firm on behalf of First City Church. The case is 3:22-cv-17149, First City Church, Inc. v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 3:48 PM