New Suit - Trade Secrets

HSBC Holdings, the Hong Kong banking and financial service company, and other defendants were slapped with a trade secret lawsuit in California Northern District Court on Monday. The complaint was brought by Fisher & Phillips on behalf of First-Citizens Bank and Trust Company. According to the complaint, the defendant utilized trade secret information to persuade forty-two of the plaintiff's employees to resign and work for the defendant upon the dissipation of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in which the plaintiff acquired SVB U.S. and the defendant acquired SVB U.K. Further, the defendant allegedly engineered a scheme called "Project Colony" in which the goal was to utilize the strongest leaders of SVB U.S. to form a new bank and make $1 billion in profit within 5 years. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02483, First-Citizens Bank and Trust Company v. HSBC Holdings.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

First-Citizens Bank and Trust Company

Plaintiffs

Nossaman

defendants

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC USA, Inc.

David Sabow

HSBC Bank, USA, National Association

Katherine Andersen

Kevin Longo

Melissa Stepanis

Peter Kidder

Rebekah Hanlon

Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited, an English and Welsh Corporation

Sunita Patel

nature of claim: 880/