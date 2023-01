Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Duffy & Young on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Recleim SC LLC to South Carolina District Court. The suit, seeking an order to eject personal property from the land, was filed by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on behalf of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. The case is 1:23-cv-00370, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company v. Recleim SC, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

January 27, 2023, 5:59 PM