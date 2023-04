News From Law.com

Judge Norman Stahl, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, died April 7 at 92 years old after serving on the Boston-based appeals court for more than 30 years. Stahl was appointed to the court in 1992 by former President George H.W. Bush. Before joining the appeals court, Stahl served as a trial judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire for two years.

Maine

April 10, 2023, 4:55 PM

