Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Neenah Inc. to Ohio Northern District Court arising from the alleged breach of an asset purchase agreement. The suit, filed by Baker & Hostetler and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of First Brands Group LLC, seeks to recover $500,000 allegedly wrongfully withheld in escrow. The case is 1:22-cv-02128, First Brands Group, LLC v. Neenah, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 23, 2022, 3:31 PM