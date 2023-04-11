Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Attorney's Office removed an interpleader lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Republic Silver State Disposal d/b/a Republic Services and other defendants to Nevada District Court on Tuesday. The suit, brought by Wright Finlay & Zak on behalf of First American Trustee Servicing Solutions, seeks to resolve competing claims to excess proceeds from a nonjudicial foreclosure sale. The case is 2:23-cv-00542, First American Trustee Servicing Solutions LLC v. Knowlton et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 11, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

First American Trustee Servicing Solutions, LLC

defendants

Doe Individuals I through X

Holly Ann Knowlton

Housing and Urban Development

Republic Silver State Disposal, Inc. dba Republic Services

Roe Entities XI through XX

Silver Lane East Homeowners Association

defendant counsels

United States Attorneys Office -- District Of Nevada

nature of claim: 890/