The U.S. Attorney's Office removed an interpleader lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Republic Silver State Disposal d/b/a Republic Services and other defendants to Nevada District Court on Tuesday. The suit, brought by Wright Finlay & Zak on behalf of First American Trustee Servicing Solutions, seeks to resolve competing claims to excess proceeds from a nonjudicial foreclosure sale. The case is 2:23-cv-00542, First American Trustee Servicing Solutions LLC v. Knowlton et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 11, 2023, 6:16 PM