New Suit - Contract

First American Financial sued All Pro Coolers LLC and Joshua A Grimm Wednesday in South Carolina District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, brought by Murphy & Grantland, seeks payment from the defendants for credit card chargebacks on a merchant account. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02732, First American Payment Systems, LP v. All Pro Coolers LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 19, 2022, 10:10 AM