New Suit - Contract

First American Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Northampton Group on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Duane Morris, seeks indemnification in an underlying construction lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01168, First American Bank v. Northampton Group Ltd.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 6:05 PM