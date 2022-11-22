First Amendment Foundation Honors Cox Enterprises, Hanson at...

News From Law.com

The Georgia First Amendment Foundation presented its annual Weltner Awards at a banquet Oct. 27 at the Emory Conference Center in Atlanta.The foundation is a nonprofit dedicated celebrating "government transparency, accountability journalism and your right to know," according to an email promoting the banquet. The awards are named for the late Charles Weltner, who served as a Georgia Supreme Court justice and chief justice and the District 5 U.S. House of Representatives member.

Georgia

November 22, 2022, 4:18 PM