Firms Offer Income Partners Skin in the Game With Partial Eq...

The level of revenue contribution required to join top firms' equity partnerships has increased significantly over the last three years, making a hybrid approach to partner income appealing to firms wishing to retain a promising partner whose book of business doesn't yet measure up to snuff. So-called "hybrid" partnership status—in which partners receive some portion of their income in the form of equity and the other as a fixed salary—isn't new to the industry but partner recruiters say it's become a popular solution to firms with high levels of entry to their equity tiers.

November 16, 2023, 1:16 PM

