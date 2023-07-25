Firms More Eager To Use AI For Business Development, Not So ...

News From Law.com

At Philadelphia-based Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby, firm leaders have outlawed the use of artificial intelligence to perform legal work until leaders can wrestle with some of the larger questions posed by the new technology: How will it augment the pricing of legal services? What does it mean for billable hour requirements? But Valerie Lyons, the firm's chief marketing and business development officer, said the firm has started using generative AI to draft marketing material. "It's really a great way to start brainstorming titles for an event or a title for a press release," Lyons said.

