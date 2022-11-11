Firms Could Face More Pressure From Insurers Following Publi...

News From Law.com

In the recent back-to-back inadvertent disclosures in the Alex Jones trial and the investigation into the Jan. 6 riots, it is fair to guess that clients weren't too happy with their legal teams. But how do insurers react when lawyers blunder while using technology? The answer is likely pretty straightforward. If a driver causes a car accident, their car insurance rates will likely spike, thus incentivizing drivers to be careful behind the wheel. And in legal, insurers could play a similar role in enforcing more cautious behavior.

November 11, 2022, 2:48 PM