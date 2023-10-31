Firms Confront Tough Questions About Single-Tier Partnership...

News From Law.com

Financial performance of Am Law 50 firms over the last three years has highlighted the disparities in profitability between different practice areas. As profits have grown, firms have questioned whether their equity tier of partners can sustain such wide disparities in financial contribution. Cue the consideration of many long-standing single-tier partnerships to adopt a nonequity tier. Even Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, which has long held a single tier of partnership, is considering a non-equity tier as early as 2024 as the firm seeks to bat away offers to its counsel-level attorneys from competitors offering a place in their non-equity tier, The American Lawyer reported last week.

