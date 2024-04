News From Law.com

Companies anticipating a reprieve from the Corporate Transparency Act's reporting requirements may be celebrating prematurely. Even though a federal judge in Alabama last month struck down the anti-money-laundering law as unconstitutional, the U.S. Treasury Department said that it nonetheless will enforce the measure and expects organizations to file beneficial ownership information with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network by an end-of-year deadline.

April 16, 2024, 7:24 AM

