Firms Are Dropping the Ball in Keeping GCs Informed of Legal...

Firms aren't doing nearly enough to keep general counsel up-to-date on legal developments that could affect their company's business, a marketing company found in a new survey of 100 GCs in the U.S. and U.K. The survey, conducted by Passle, a content marketing software company based in the U.K., found that only 8% of the 100 GCs and chief legal officers who participated in the recent survey believe that firms provide enough "timely, relevant content" for the market.

April 18, 2023, 6:06 PM

