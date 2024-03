News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that a company's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives do not support a reverse discrimination suit by a white employee who was fired over racially insensitive Facebook posts. In Zack v. Integra Life Sciences Corp., the appeals court upheld a lower court's dismissal of a suit over the firing of a manager over her postings amid protests over police violence following the murder of George Floyd.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 21, 2024, 3:20 PM

