New Suit - Contract

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Firestone Industrial Products Company. The suit accuses Davi Enterprises Inc. d/b/a SD Truck Springs of failing to pay over $645,000 for air suspension and air springs products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01915, Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC v. Davi Enterprises, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 14, 2023, 7:07 AM