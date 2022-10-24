New Suit - Contract

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Firemen's Insurance Co. of Washington D.C. The suit names DaBecca Natural Foods and Howard B. Samuels in connection with underlying litigation claiming wrongful death of a DaBecca employee who allegedly contracted COVID-19 while on the job. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05836, Firemen's Insurance Company Of Washington, D.C., v. DaBecca Natural Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 24, 2022, 2:23 PM