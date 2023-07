News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Daily sits down with Jake Gardener, a former firefighter with Ladder 43 in East Harlem, who is now a partner at Walden Macht & Haran. Gardener has represented elderly and disabled city retirees in legal challenges to the city's attempt to roll back some supplemental Medicare coverage. "If there's any way that I can help out firefighters or former firefighters, I'm going to prioritize that," Gardener said.

Government

July 27, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /