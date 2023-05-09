Fired Proskauer Rose COO Also Defrauded Firm, Deleted Hundre...

News From Law.com

Financial fraud, deleting evidence and improperly soliciting colleagues to join a competitor firm: these are among the new allegations unveiled Monday by Am Law 50 law firm Proskauer Rose in an amended complaint against its former chief operating officer, who was fired in December for allegedly stealing the firm's trade secrets. Monday's amended complaint tacks on an additional count of fraud against former Proskauer COO Jonathan O'Brien for allegedly submitting reimbursement requests for personal expenses and causing Proskauer to make approximately $142,500 in unapproved charitable donations to an organization with which O'Brien was personally involved.

May 09, 2023, 4:10 PM

