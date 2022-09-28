Fired Over Military Duties? No Sovereign Immunity for Texas ...

News From Law.com

An Amarillo appeals court reversed a Travis County trial court's dismissal with prejudice of a lawsuit by a former state police officer who alleged being fired for taking time off for military duties. The opinion of the Seventh District Court of Appeals added a new wrinkle to a similar case that was decided in July by the U.S. Supreme Court in another case brought by a former Texas Department of Public Safety officer. In Christopher Sandoval v. Texas Department of Public Safety, the law enforcement agency terminated Sandoval in 2016 after concluding that he submitted forged proofs of military orders.

September 28, 2022, 4:24 PM