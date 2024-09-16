Fired In-House Lawyer Claims She Lost Job During Miscarriage...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey chemical company has been hit with a suit claiming it fired a former in-house lawyer over her request for time off following a miscarriage. Troy Corporation of Florham Park faces claims of disparate treatment and discrimination based on gender, pregnancy and disability, as well as failure to engage in an interactive process under New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination. The accusations stem from its firing of Michelle Tan-Torres, who was employed as senior legal counsel.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 16, 2024, 3:31 PM