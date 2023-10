News From Law.com

A disabled employee was allegedly fired after he was unable to comply with the company's post-COVID-19 return to the office. Enfield resident Zacchery Belval, the plaintiff, alleged Electric Boat Corp., the defendant, discriminated against him when it did not provide him with reasonable accommodations. The plaintiff claimed the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act.

Connecticut

October 26, 2023, 6:32 PM

