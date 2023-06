News From Law.com

A U.S. District Court jury in Camden, New Jersey has awarded $25.6 million to a white former Starbucks manager who claimed the the company engaged in reverse discrimination when it fired her amid protests over the arrests of two Black customers. Jurors heard the claims of Shannon Phillips that she was fired because the company needed a scapegoat as it faced a public relations crisis over the racially charged incident

June 13, 2023, 2:19 PM

