A federal judge has denied Starbucks' motion to dismiss an ex-manager's New Jersey reverse discrimination suit, finding a reasonable jury could conclude that some white employees of the coffee company got unfavorable treatment based on their race. Shannon Phillips, a Starbucks regional manager, established a prima facie claim that she was fired because she is white, U.S. District Judge Joel Slomsky said.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 01, 2022, 3:28 PM