Fired Attorney Not Subject to Younger Abstention in Preceden...

The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that a U.S. District Court is not precluded under "Younger" abstention from hearing a case after it was before the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. The doctrine of "Younger" abstention only prevents a federal court from stepping in after certain types of state proceedings, and an appeal to the Civil Service Commission does not fall into that category, the panel ruled. The ruling provides instruction on the jurisdiction of federal courts for plaintiffs who have explored other remedies.

May 25, 2023, 4:53 PM

