News From Law.com

Fired over a social media post that his firm felt was denigrating to Blacks and Muslims, a former McCarter & English associate said the legal profession is growing more hostile to those with conservative viewpoints. William D. Brown Jr., who worked at McCarter & English for nearly seven years, said he was fired in late December 2023 over his post on LinkedIn discussing "gangsta rap" lyrics and violence in the Muslim world.

Legal Services

February 23, 2024, 10:48 AM

nature of claim: /