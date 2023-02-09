New Suit

A coalition of 25 states, along with the Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, SB Tactical and other plaintiffs, filed a Second Amendment lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Thursday in North Dakota District Court. The suit challenges a recent ATF rule which will effectively heighten regulations governing pistols equipped with stabilizing braces. According to the complaint, the new rule will cause over 750,000 firearms to be destroyed or forfeited. The suit is backed by Wiley Rein and Crowley Fleck. The case is 1:23-cv-00024, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition Inc. et al. v. Garland et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 09, 2023, 8:29 PM