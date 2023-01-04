New Suit

Crowley Fleck and Wiley Rein filed a lawsuit targeting the U.S. federal government Wednesday in North Dakota District Court over the legality of selling and transporting certain types of firearms across state lines. The suit, filed on behalf of the Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition and AR-15 manufacturer Franklin Armory, accuses the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of engaging in 'regulatory gamesmanship' by incorrectly classifying the FAI-15 Antithesis gun and the Reformation gun, complicating firearms sellers’ ability to sell and transport them legally. The case is 1:23-cv-00003, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc. et al v. Garland et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 04, 2023, 8:45 PM