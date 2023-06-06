Counsel at Dorsey & Whitney on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, and Kemflo Nanjing Environmental Technology to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Fratts Law on behalf of Fire Insurance Exchange. The complaint contends that a defective filter manufactured by the defendants caused damage to a property insured by the plaintiff. The case is 8:23-cv-00988, Fire Insurance Exchange aso Avag Yurdunyan v. Whirlpool Corporation et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 06, 2023, 6:54 PM