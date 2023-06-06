Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dorsey & Whitney on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, and Kemflo Nanjing Environmental Technology to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Fratts Law on behalf of Fire Insurance Exchange. The complaint contends that a defective filter manufactured by the defendants caused damage to a property insured by the plaintiff. The case is 8:23-cv-00988, Fire Insurance Exchange aso Avag Yurdunyan v. Whirlpool Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Fire Insurance Exchange aso Avag Yurdunyan

defendants

Whirlpool Corporation

Does 1-25

Kemflo (Nanjing) Environmental Technology, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute