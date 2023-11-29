Who Got The Work

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partners Victor L. Hou, Mark E. McDonald and Jennifer Kennedy Park have stepped in as defense counsel to managing director of Wells Fargo Charles W. Scharf in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 5 in California Northern District Court by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, arises from the defendants' alleged failure to comply with consumer protection laws and oversee Wells Fargo's compliance with consent orders it entered into with regulators. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-05112, Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado v. Baker et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2023, 8:05 AM

