Who Got The Work
Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Alexander L. Cheney, Charles D. Cording and Todd G. Cosenza have entered appearances current Wells Fargo director Steven D. Black, John D. Baker II and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 5 in California Northern District Court by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, arises from the defendants' alleged failure to comply with consumer protection laws and oversee Wells Fargo's compliance with consent orders it entered into with regulators. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-05112, Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado v. Baker et al.
Banking & Financial Services
November 15, 2023, 8:17 AM
Plaintiffs
- Fire & Police Pension Assocation of Colorado
- Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado
- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein
defendants
- Wells Fargo & Company
- C. Allen Parker
- Cecelia G. Morken
- Celeste A. Clark
- Charles H. Noski
- Charles W. Scharf
- Derek A. Flowers
- Donald M. James
- Elizabeth A. Duke
- Felicia F. Norwood
- James H. Quigley
- John D. Baker, II
- Juan A. Pujadas
- Maria R. Morris
- Mark A. Chancy
- Michael P. Santomassimo
- Muneera S. Carr
- Richard B. Payne, Jr.
- Richard K. Davis
- Ronald L. Sargent
- Scott E. Powell
- Steven D. Black
- Suzanne M. Vautrinot
- Theodore F. Craver, Jr.
- Timothy J. Sloan
- Wayne M. Hewett
defendant counsels
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher
- Sullivan & Cromwell
- Shearman & Sterling
- Munger, Tolles & Olson
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore
nature of claim: 160/for securities claims