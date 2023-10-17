Who Got The Work
Sullivan & Cromwell and Shearman & Sterling have entered appearances for Wells Fargo and certain officers and members of its board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 5 in California Northern District Court by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, arises from the defendants' alleged failure to oversee Wells Fargo's compliance with consent orders it entered into with regulators and to comply with consumer protection laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-05112, Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado v. Baker et al.
Banking & Financial Services
October 17, 2023, 5:42 PM
Plaintiffs
- Fire & Police Pension Assocation of Colorado
- Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado
Plaintiffs
- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein
defendants
- Wells Fargo & Company
- C. Allen Parker
- Cecelia G. Morken
- Celeste A. Clark
- Charles H. Noski
- Charles W. Scharf
- Derek A. Flowers
- Donald M. James
- Elizabeth A. Duke
- Felicia F. Norwood
- James H. Quigley
- John D. Baker, II
- Juan A. Pujadas
- Maria R. Morris
- Mark A. Chancy
- Michael P. Santomassimo
- Muneera S. Carr
- Richard B. Payne, Jr.
- Richard K. Davis
- Ronald L. Sargent
- Scott E. Powell
- Steven D. Black
- Suzanne M. Vautrinot
- Theodore F. Craver, Jr.
- Timothy J. Sloan
- Wayne M. Hewett
defendant counsels
- Sullivan & Cromwell
- Shearman & Sterling
nature of claim: 160/for securities claims