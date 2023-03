New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Thursday in California Northern District Court against Indus Cosmeceuticals over its eyebrow dye 'Mina ibrow' products. The suit contends that the the defendant's eyebrow dye products and kits contain henna, which is dangerous when used on the immediate eye area. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01217, Firato v. Indus Cosmeceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 9:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Renee Firato

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Indus Cosmeceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct