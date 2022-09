Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Cintas and Tractor Supply Co. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Friedman, James & Buchsbaum on behalf of Constance Fiorino and Joseph Fiorino. The case is 3:22-cv-05620, Fiorino et al v. Tractor Supply Company, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 19, 2022, 4:47 PM