Who Got The Work

Audra J. Soloway and Bruce Birenboim of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have stepped in to represent Citigroup and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The suit, filed July 21 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Paul Batista on behalf of John Leopoldo Fiorilla, accuses Citigroup, multiple law firms and numerous individuals of conspiring to use fraud, intimidation, extortion, harassment and other illegal methods in order to block enforcement of a $16 million FINRA arbitration award for nearly a decade. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:22-cv-06189, Fiorilla v. Citigroup Inc. et al.