Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Kira N. Barrett has entered an appearance for Cardiovascular Consultants Limited in a pending data breach class action. The case was filed Jan. 3 in Arizona District Court by Turke & Strauss and the Perez Law Group on behalf of individuals whose personal information and health data was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa, is 2:24-cv-00015, Fiorentino v. Cardiovascular Consultants Limited.

February 20, 2024, 10:45 AM

Peter Fiorentino

Turke & Strauss LLP

Perez Law Group PLLC

Cardiovascular Consultants Limited

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract