News From Law.com

The former general counsel of a health care payments firm acquired by JP Morgan Chase for $500 million has been hired as the legal chief of a company launched in a garage in Estonia. Phillip Mellet is leaving his latest company, Nashville, Tennessee-based digital insurance broker Healthpilot, to guide legal affairs of Pipedrive, which is now based in New York City.

Business Services

November 22, 2023, 2:08 PM

nature of claim: /