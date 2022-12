News From Law.com

Kafene, a New York City-based startup that offers lease-to-own options to credit-challenged consumers, has hired Shujah Awan as its first general counsel. Awan comes to Kafene with significant experience scaling early-stage fintech companies. He most recently was chief legal officer of Roxe, a group of blockchain infrastructure companies powering global payments. He also was general counsel of CapVenture Partners and co-general partner of its venture fund.

Fintech

December 01, 2022, 3:15 PM