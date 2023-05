News From Law.com

PROG Holdings, a publicly traded fintech providing lease-to-own and buy-now-pay-later services to consumers, has picked an insider to serve as chief legal and compliance officer. Todd King will take that role, stepping up from chief chief corporate governance, securities law and M&A counsel, a post he's held since 2017.

