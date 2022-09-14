FINRA Enforcement Regulator Joins Carlton Fields as Economic...

News From Law.com

On Tuesday, Carlton Fields announced it had hired the former director of enforcement at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Tino Lisella, who joined the firm's Miami office last week as an of counsel. Lisella's hiring coincides with the growing presence of Wall Street banks and securities brokers in South Florida, as well as a predicted uptick in Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement actions as market volatility drives customer complaints, said Carlton Fields securities litigation and enforcement chair Jack Clabby.

