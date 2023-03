News From Law.com

The former chief privacy officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Lynn Parker Dupree, has joined Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner to oversee the launch of its privacy practice. Dupree joined the firm on Monday in Washington, D.C., bringing with her a vision to help Finnegan's base of technology clients navigate an incredibly dynamic privacy legal landscape.

Legal Services

March 01, 2023, 7:00 AM