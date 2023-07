New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Walmart was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former meat and produce associate who was allegedly denied a promotion after suffering a stroke and becoming blind in his right eye. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00103, Finnan v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 26, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Raymond M. Finnan

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA